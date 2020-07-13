Katy Perry has reportedly selected a Friends star for a big role in her child's life.

Perry, 35, will soon give birth to her first child, and she has asked a fellow star to be her child's godmother, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror reports Jennifer Aniston has been asked to be the godmother. The Friends star and the Fireworks singer have reportedly become very close friends over the past decade.

According to a source, Aniston "cried" when she Perry asked her.

Katy Perry has reportedly asked her good friend Jennifer Aniston to be the baby's godmother. Photo / Getty Images

"She is pretty chuffed about it as well and cried when they asked her," the source told The Daily Mirror.

"Katy and Jen are very close. During lockdown they went for socially-distanced walks, and spent lots of time catching up," the source said.

Perry and Bloom are gearing up for life with their first child together. The two stars are having a girl and announced the gender of their child in April.

She shared a picture of Bloom's face covered in pink icing on her Instagram account, with the caption "it's a girl".

Bloom already has a son named Flynn with his former wife Miranda Kerr.

Perry has just announced her new album Smile, and shared how her pregnancy is going so far in a new interview, saying she is "waddling like a duck!"

She told Hits Radio Breakfast: "I'm breathing heavily, I'm a full-on mouth breather. And um yeah, it's loud and obnoxious and, oh my God I just eat so much flavoured ice!"