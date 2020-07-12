Kim Kardashian-West is reportedly "furious" with her husband Kanye's move to announce a 2020 presidential bid.

The reason she is upset is because she fears this move will now ruin his 2024 presidential bid, which was the couple's long-term strategy.

Kanye West announced earlier this week that he was launching a presidential bid for the November election. He also said he is anti-vaccines and anti-abortion.

According to The Sun, sources say West is in the middle of a "serious bipolar episode" which has had an impact on his "decision-making".

His wife Kim now fears his comments may have ruined the original plan to run for president in 2024.

"He's really blown everything now," a source told The Sun.

"Kanye can't run for President this year, but it seems he thought he would just throw it out there to start the ball rolling – it doesn't, it just messes it all up, all the hard work that was being put in place.

There was a specific strategy being built around Kanye - and he's now blown it. Photo / Getty Images

"The entire political campaign staff they had hired to work on this are open-mouthed … as are Kim and Kris (Jenner).

"Kris is now telling him, 'this has ruined everything'."

In an interview with Forbes magazine earlier this week, West announced his presidential bid for 2020 and also said he contracted Covid-19 in February.

In a bizarre tirade, he went on to say he was anti-vaccines, calling them "the mark of the beast".

"It's so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralysed … So when they say the way we're going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I'm extremely cautious," he said.

"That's the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can't cross the gates of heaven. I'm sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that we all won't make it to heaven, that there'll be some of us that do not make it."

The rapper added that Covid-19 was "all about God".

"We need to stop doing things that make God mad," and that he was "pro-life because I'm following the word of the Bible," he said.

"Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil's work," West continued.

"Kim's plan was to get her lawyer qualification, start doing high-profile lobbying, start to really build a momentum behind them through the church, her fashion and beauty, the music, the family," a source close to the Kardashian family told The Sun.

"She thought that they'd appeal to female and younger voters and Kanye actually had a shot.

"They thought they had it all – family of four kids, rags to riches story, huge social media platforms and the reality TV show game … her becoming a lawyer, both being business owners and racial equality campaigners," the source added.

"But now she's furious and thinks that people around Kanye have taken advantage of him during this stressful time and now he's come out with all these opinions in public," they shared.

"Kim's finally realising that her husband may have gone too far and doesn't know what to do."