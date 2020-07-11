Naya Rivera's heartbroken mum has been seen crumpled on the shore of the lake where a search is underway for her daughter's body.

As the missing Glee star's search enters its fourth day, authorities also released footage showing the underwater hunt for Rivera.

A woman, who is believed to be Rivera's mother Yolanda, was seen by the lake, kneeling with her arms open towards the water, on Lake Piru, in Ventura, California.

Naya Rivera's heartbroken mother and brother visited the lake where a search for her body is underway. Photo / ABC7

The woman, and a man believed to be Rivera's brother, stood by the lake desperate for news about the Glee star.

She disappeared while out boating with her 4-year-old son Josey. The boy was found alone and safe on the boat. His mother is now presumed dead.

With the footage of the underwater search, authorities have also said that her body could be found "five minutes from now or five days from now".

2/2 Here’s an example of the underwater visibility at a 30-foot depth in Lake Piru. pic.twitter.com/YGNNUdmPQ4 — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 11, 2020

Her devastated family are begging for "closure".

The footage, posted by the Ventura County Sheriff on Twitter, shows the murky lake waters making it hard to spot anything below the lake's surface.

"Here's an example of the underwater visibility at a 30-foot depth in Lake Piru," the Sheriff's Department tweeted.

In another post, the sheriff shows the remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) being used in the search for the star.

1/2 Here’s the ROV used by @TulareSheriff in the search for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru today. This is one of many resources being used, along with side scan sonar, dogs, and divers. pic.twitter.com/LkeI04HIMJ — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 11, 2020

Sonar, divers and dogs have also been deployed to hunt for her body.

Because of poor visibility, divers are said to be hunting by feel, which could delay finding the body.

The search is now in its fourth day. Authorities are focusing on the north and east sides of the lake, based on the position of the boat and the currents of the water.

The actress's family just want her to be found so they can get some "closure".

Glee star Naya Rivera disappeared on Wednesday. Photo / Instagram

A man, believed to be 65-year-old Arnold Dorsey, the father of Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey and the grandfather to Josey, told The Sun the whole family is "sad' and rallying around 4-year-old Josey.

"We are sad, we just wish they could find her so we can have some closure," he said.