Delta Goodrem can't wait to be back on New Zealand shores next year.

In her first headline tour in New Zealand, she's returning with her Bridge over Troubled Dreams tour.

"All these years I've wanted to bring the show to New Zealand. Especially at the moment it's so important to have things like this to look forward to," she tells the Herald.

The Voice judge has been keeping busy during the Covid-19 lockdown making a new record.

"I was able to take time to feel the gravity of what's happening," she said.

"And then I sat down at my piano and started making music."

Goodrem performed for the One World: Together At Home global concert and kept in touch with her fans through online performances called "Bunkerdown Sessions".

Fans can look forward to new music as well as the classics in her tour performances.

"I'll always play the songs people have loved throughout the years," she says. "I'm quite spontaneous during shows, the band are always on their toes."

The tour will kick off on April 22 at Wellington's Michael Fowler Centre, heading to Auckland's ASB Theatre on April 23 and finishing at Christchurch's Town Hall on April 24.

Pre-sale tickets are available from Wednesday July 15, with general tickets on sale from Monday July 20.