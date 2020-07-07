A New Zealand-born K-pop star has smashed several Guinness World Records.

Roseanne "Rose" Park is a member of South Korean girl group Blackpink, whose new single How You Like That has earned 86.3 million views on YouTube in one day, writes the Daily Mail.

Roseanne Park is part of a K-pop group that shot to fame. Photo / Supplied

It's the most viewed video on YouTube in 24 hours, as well as the most viewed music video and the most viewed music video by a K-pop group.

South Korean boy band BTS previously held all three records with their single Boy With Luv, with American singer Halsey.

Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next and Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do are also previous record holders.

Blackpink's latest single has been a massive hit since it was released last month.

Blackpink's new single How You Like That has been a massive hit since its release last month. Photo / Supplied

It was top of the charts in iTunes in more than 60 countries and has over 200 million views on YouTube.

While the group is South Korean, Rose was born in New Zealand and grew up in Melbourne.

She was a high school student at Canterbury Girls' Secondary College when she aced a local audition for Korean entertainment agency YG Entertainment.

Rose then moved to Seoul, taking dancing, language and singing lessons for years before her debut with Blackpink in late 2016.

The group are working on releasing a new full-length album this year.