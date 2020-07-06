The trailer for local comedy Baby Done has dropped today ahead of its release this October.

Starring award-winning comedian Rose Matafeo (Breaker Upperers, Funny Girls) and English actor Matthew Lewis (Harry Potter), the film is executive produced by Taika Waititi.

Zoe (Matafeo) freaks out when she becomes pregnant, and while her boyfriend Tim (Lewis) is excited to become a father, Zoe tries to tick as many things as she can off her adventure bucket list before their baby arrives.

Written by Sophie Henderson and directed by her husband Curtis Vowell, the film is a semi-autobiographical look at starting a family.

Vowell says the film grew out of a "fear of growing up and settling down", while Matafeo thinks Kiwis will definitely be able to relate to the film.

"Because Tim and Zoe's pregnancy catches them off guard, their initial instinct is that they haven't achieved enough, which is something lots of people are likely to relate to," she says.

The film is produced by Morgan Waru and executive produced by Waititi and Carthew Neal.