Mandy Moore has shared her response to her ex-husband's apology, after he publicly addressed allegations of abuse.

In February 2019, the New York Times published a story detailing allegations about singer-songwriter Ryan Adams. Seven women, including Moore, came forward with their stories and accused Adams of emotional abuse and harassment.

Over a year after the article was published, Adams recently penned a letter which was published on the Daily Mail. Adams wrote that all he could do was apologise.

"There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I've mistreated people throughout my life and career," he wrote.

"All I can say is that I'm sorry," Adams said. "It's that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me realise that I needed to make significant changes in my life."

Ryan Adams was the subject of a New York Times exposé. Photo / Getty Images

He went on to write: "I hope that the people I've hurt will heal. And I hope that they will find a way to forgive me."

Moore was a guest on US talk show the Today show, where she directly addressed Adams' apology, E! News reports.

"It's challenging because I feel like in many ways I've said all I want to say about him and that situation, but I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately," the This Is Us star told the talk show.

Mandy Moore talks about her ex-husband Ryan Adams’ public apology over the weekend regarding allegations of abuse. pic.twitter.com/MQ8j2nvY2L — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 6, 2020

"I am speaking for myself, but I have not heard from him, and I'm not looking for an apology necessarily, but I do find it curious that someone would do an interview about it without actually making amends privately."

She told the New York Times last year Adams was "psychologically abusive" to her during their six-year marriage, and that he negatively impacted her music career.

"His controlling behaviour essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time—my entire mid-to-late 20s," she said.

Moore and Adams married in 2009, before splitting in 2015. The couple divorced in 2016.

