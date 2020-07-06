Italian composer Ennio Morricone has died at the age of 91.

The legendary composer authored some of cinema's most memorable soundtracks, including scoring for the four "spaghetti westerns" made by Italian film director Sergio Leone: A Fistful of Dollars (1964), For a Few Dollars More (1965), The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (1966), and Once Upon a Time in the West (1968).

The Hollywood Reporter says Morricone died in Rome after complications from a fall.

He scored more than 500 films and is one of cinema's most legendary composers.

He won an Oscar in 2015 for his work in Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight.

Known as "The Maestro", he is hailed for his manificent contributions to film music.