Known for his rippling muscles and relentless workouts, Thor star Chris Hemsworth is set to get even bulkier for his latest movie role.

The Byron Bay local will play '80s wrestling icon play Hulk Hogan in a biopic for Netflix, and to be convincing, he's going to have to train harder than ever before.

Speaking to Total Film, the 36-year-old Aussie actor said: "As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical."

"I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor," the favourite Hemsworth brother went on.

"There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude."

Earlier this year, the wrestling world was angered at the choice to cast Hemsworth in the role, as they didn't think he was ripped enough.

Hemsworth has to become twice the size to play the wrestling legend. Photo / Getty Images

Wrestling commentator Bryan Alvarez, 43, said Hemsworth couldn't possibly play the role as he was just a "regular size".

"He's big but … have you seen Hulk Hogan in the '80s? He's at least twice the size of Thor," the commentator explained, exasperated.

In June, Hemsworth spoke candidly to Popsugar about the gruelling process of gaining muscle and shedding fat to play Thor in the upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder.

Hemsworth went through a similarly gruelling process to play Thor. Photo / Supplied

"I put on a lot of weight – I put on about 20 pounds at one point," he said.

"It was purely eating, eating, eating, working out and working out, trying to sleep as much as you can – that's the other third of the equation."

It seems he's set for another few months of eating, sleeping and working out.

We can't wait to see the end result.