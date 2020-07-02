A Seat at the Table, a documentary focused on the New Zealand wine industry will premiere this Friday on iTunes Apple TV and Google Play.

Filmmakers David Nash and Simon Mark-Brown partnered up with LA studio Samuel Goldwyn to produce the film which explores the history of Kiwi winemaking and its place on the international stage.

The documentary showcases stories from a palette of local Kiwi winemakers, including Frenchman Daniel Le Brun who first moved to New Zealand in the 1970s and declared astutely that wine in New Zealand was "nothing short of garbage".

OFFICIAL TRAILER - A Seat at the Table. from NZ Wine Story on Vimeo.

Since dubbed the Grandfather of Méthode Traditionelle in New Zealand, the documentary follows Daniel Le Brun - one of the key figures in pioneering the winemaking industry in New Zealand by bringing his winemaking methods from his father in Champagne.

Kumeu River is one of the key vineyards featured on 'A Seat On The Table'. Photo / Instagram.

The film juxtaposes imagery of Europe's sun-bathed wineries with New Zealand's lush green fields, and explores how New Zealand's wines compare to the age-old French titans of the industry.

After premiering at a range of international film festivals, A Seat At The Table will now be available to watch on iTunes and AppleTV.