Actress Lili Reinhart has apologised to fans over a shockingly tone deaf attempt to lend her voice to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Riverdale star posted and then deleted an Instagram photo of herself topless, with a caption calling attention to the death of Black woman Breonna Taylor by police officers in March:

Reinhart captioned the since-deleted pic: "Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor's murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice."

Lili Reinhart really thought she doing something..... this is sick, why do she use Breonna Taylor's name as an excuse to post her sexy pic? weird and gross. pic.twitter.com/YYieNq8bBY — RASVID-19 (@rashphobic) June 29, 2020

Taylor, a woman from a Louisville in Kentucky, was killed by police in an unannounced raid on her home on March 13. It's alleged the three men shot 20 bullets into the home, fatally striking Ms Taylor at least eight times during a narcotics investigation though no drugs were found on the premises. Many celebrities – including Beyonce – have joined the call for justice over her death.

Reinhart soon deleted the post, but as outrage grew, she acknowledged the mistake in using her "sideboob" to draw attention to a woman's death.

"I've always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me. I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I'm truly sorry to those that were offended," she wrote on Twitter.

I’ve tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I’m still learning and trying to be better.

But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 29, 2020

She continued: "I've tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I'm still learning and trying to be better. But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive."

Reinhart, 23, has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement in recent months, writing on social media last month that she was "ashamed of the racism that exists in this country. We are taught to look at our police officers as helpful and friendly when we learn about 'leaders' in elementary school. Our 'leaders' have failed us today."

In a letter to Kentucky's Attorney-General Daniel Cameron last month, Beyonce demanded the three officers allegedly responsible for Taylor's death be arrested.

"Your office has both the power and the responsibility to bring justice to Breonna Taylor, and demonstrate the value of a Black woman's life," she wrote in the letter.

"Don't let this case fall into the pattern of no action after a terrible tragedy.

"With every death of a black person at the hands of the police, there are two real tragedies: the death itself, and the inaction and delays that follow.

"This is your chance to end that pattern. Take swift and decisive action in charging the officers."