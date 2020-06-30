Pamela Anderson has offered to help Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau become vegan.

The 48-year-old politician has invested $100 million in the vegan industry and the 'Baywatch' star has now offered to help him to give up meat forever.

Pamela, an honorary director at PETA, wrote to the politician: "Sensuality includes being engaged in the world and caring about others' feelings, and nothing is sexier than compassion. Your recent decision to invest another $100 million in (Canada's) mushrooming plant-based industries fits that description.

"Were you to drop meat and dairy from your personal diet - which I so hope you will - I would be honoured to be your mentor and to suggest some of the tasty, diverse vegan foods proudly produced in Canada."

Anderson also praised the Canadian Prime Minister for "sparing countless animals a terrible life and death".

The 52-year-old star wrote: "Your fiscally responsible move not only creates good jobs for Canadians but also spares countless animals a terrible life and death.

"As COVID-19 has exposed serious health risks associated with factory farms and slaughterhouses, the world needs more sensible leaders like you, who are willing to embrace clean, compassionate, and clever food solutions."

Pamela has long fought for animal rights and previously wrote to SeaWorld to demand the release of a killer whale.

The actress was determined to raise awareness of the creature's plight after it was captured from the ocean in 1969.

In a letter to CEO Gustavo Antorcha, she wrote: "Dear Mr. Antorcha, As one of PETA's honorary directors, I'm writing to ask that you free Corky, an orca SeaWorld has held captive since 1987.

"She's always on my mind when my July 1 birthday approaches. She and I are the same age, but as a baby, she was torn away from her mother in the sea off British Columbia - right near where I grew up on Vancouver Island."