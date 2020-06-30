Rapper and music mogul Dr Dre's wife Nicole Young has filed for divorce.

Young, who has been married to Dre for 24 years, could walk away with a large chunk of his fortune after it was revealed no prenup was signed.

They first tied the knot back on May 25, 1996, and share two children, son Truice, 23, and daughter Truly, 19.

Young said she moved to dissolve her marriage citing irreconcilable differences.

The 50-year-old, who is a lawyer by trade, is seeking spousal support.

Dre, a six-time Grammy winner, is said to be worth an estimated NZ$1.2 billion.

They made their last public appearance as a couple at the Tom Ford fashion show with their daughter Truly in February this year. The same month, Dre talked about his birthday plans that included his wife, during an interview with BigBoyTV.

He said: "I decided to just keep it low-key this time — I'm going to have a few friends over and my wife is going to do a crab boil for me. I love crab. We're just going to kick it, kick it in my backyard."

In 2014, the music company that Dre established, Beats, was sold to Apple for $3b, which lead to him being hailed as the "first billionaire in hip-hop", though Forbes recently pegged his wealth at $800 million.

The same year, the rapper purchased a $40m home in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles from its previous owners, NFL player Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen.