Irritating sayings of parents

Compiled by students ages 12 and 13 at Toot Hill Comprehensive School, Bingham, England, in 1978:

Isn't it time you thought about bed?

You speak to him, Harold, he won't listen to me.

Who do you think I am?

Don't eat with your mouth open

In this day and age

Did anybody ask your opinion

I remember when I was a boy

And after all we do for you

You're not talking to your school friends now you know

Now, wrap up warm

B.E.D. spells bed

For the five hundredth time

Don't let me ever see you do that again.

Have you made your bed?

Because I say so.

Don't come those fancy ways here

Any more and you'll be in bed

My, haven't you grown

Some day I won't be here, then you'll see

A chair's for sitting on

Family words

1. One of my granddaughters calls gravy "meat dip" and the other describes annoying people as being "knobnoxious".

2. Daughter aged just under 2 spied some "chumming goo" squashed on to the footpath. Forget chewing gum, this is the perfect nomenclature!

3. My grandson always looked for the "constructions" when building Lego or other projects. It actually makes more sense than "instructions" really.

4. Blackmite (for Marmite or Vegemite - they couldn't tell the difference!) and Brownmite for Peanut Butter.

5. For a few months, my son called his dummy his money. This led to his daycare teachers asking why he kept asking them for money.

6. I don't think there's a Punjabi word for "purring" so when our cat purrs, my parents say "billi da motor chalda" (the cat's motor is revving).