A new spin-off from the beloved game show the Chase is coming to TVNZ 1 this weekend.

The five-part series sees five of the 'Chasers' uniting together in Beat The Chasers to face contestants from a studio audience.

Anne "The Governess" Hegerty, Mark "The Beast" Labbett, Shaun "The Dark Destroyer" Wallace, Jenny "The Vixen" Ryan and Paul "The Sinnerman" Sinha debuted the show to UK viewers in April, gathering "tremendous" ratings.

And unlike The Chase - where contestants battle just on Chaser - in the new version all five quiz experts combine together.

Contestants will take part in a Cash Builder round, facing five multiple-choice questions and playing for up to £5000 (NZ$9660).

But if they get the first question wrong, they're out of the competition.

The contestants then face off against the Chasers, with the option of facing fewer Chasers for less money and vice versa.

ITV calls it "a brand new prime-time spin on the smash-hit quiz show The Chase, challenging contestants to take on two, three, four or all five Chasers at once".

Show host Bradley Walsh previously said the contestants were brave facing one Chaser, "let alone all five".

"With that group of top quizzing brains working as a team, it's going to take some beating. But I can't wait to see who's going to take them on."

Sinha told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking earlier this week that chasers were not "computers".

"We're not machines, we don't know everything," he said, admitting he was jealous of the internet generation who have instant access to information.

And despite his medical degree, Sinha says general knowledge in literature and arts is more useful, as host Walsh is less likely to come out with a difficult science or maths question.

So maybe the new format will see the audience stand a chance against the Chasers.

• Beat The Chasers screens in New Zealand on TVNZ from June 28