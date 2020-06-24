While many of us have had to cancel European holidays due to the coronavirus lockdown, glamorous pals Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid have been snapped soaking up the sun on a yacht in Sardinia.

The duo reportedly took every precaution to arrive safely in Italy – travelling by private plane and donning face masks as they made their way to their holiday destination.

Once aboard the luxurious yacht, the two 23-year-old models flaunted their toned bods in the sun, stripping down from their bike shorts and crop tops to brief string bikinis.

The Mediterranean jaunt comes days after Hailey Baldwin Bieber's husband – pop star Justin Bieber – faced accusations of sexual assault on Twitter.

On Sunday, two women went public with allegations of unwanted sexual encounters by pop megastar Bieber in 2014 and 2015.

Bieber himself responded to the allegations in a series of tweets, saying there is "no truth" to the claims and detailing his defence.

"I don't normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," wrote Bieber, who married model Hailey Baldwin last year.

"Rumours are rumours but sexual abuse is something I don't take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.

"In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location," he said.

"As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw (South by Southwest film, media and music festival) where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez," he wrote, before sharing photos and screenshots that he says debunk his accuser's claims.

Bieber's tweets were in response to a woman named Danielle who claimed she was led to Bieber's hotel room in Texas after a concert held by Scooter Braun in 2014, where he allegedly "forced himself inside her" despite her asking him to stop several times.

Responding to the post, another woman, Kadi, alleged she'd also had an unwanted sexual encounter with the singer in his hotel room the following year in New York City.