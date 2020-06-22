Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have denied sexual assault allegations on Twitter.

The Riverdale star claims she and ex-boyfriend Cole Sprouse were targeted by anonymous Twitter users. Both stars say they take the allegations seriously.

"I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven this account for created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can't think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault."

According to Page Six, a female fan named "Tasha" alleged Reinhart had groped her. The Twitter profile has since been deleted.

"She put her arm around my waist as we took the picture but then she kept going lower and lower," the post read.

I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are- https://t.co/qcZMXYPNLQ — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 22, 2020

We are looking into taking legal action. This kind of sick behavior only harms true survivors. This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I’ve always supported survivors and believed them. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 22, 2020

In addition, a woman named Victoria posted a Twitter thread alleging Sprouse had behaved aggressively with her after a party at his university dorm.

Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on Riverdale says "we are looking into legal action".

Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it. (1) — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 22, 2020

"This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I've always supported survivors and believed them."

Sprouse posted on his Twitter account: "False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault.

"I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue."

He added: "This seems to be the latest in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my castmates and me."

Madelaine Petsch, who plays Riverdale character Cheryl Blossom, joined her castmates in denouncing the claims, E! News reports.

"I am so taken aback right now," she said on her Instagram stories.

"My heart is really hurting for my friends and castmates who went through this today and I hope that everyone knows how serious it is to accuse somebody of that and I hope they understand the severity of what that does to people who have actually been through that."

Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge, posted a statement on her Instagram stories.

The statement said any false claims of sexual assault were "incredibly destructive" and called the allegations "sickening."

"Whatever point this person was trying to make about how quickly people believe what they read, it was not worth damaging the integrity of the Me Too movement."

