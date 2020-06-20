Rebel Wilson hates that men get "very intimidated" by her.

The Pitch Perfect star has insisted she is the "nicest, most down-to-earth person" and finds it frustrating that men won't date her because they feel "uncomfortable" with her because she is a comedienne.

"I feel like I'm the nicest, most down-to-earth person. But you can see it in their eyes, they get very intimidated. And I don't know why. Do they think I'm gonna make a joke about them at the Baftas or something? I don't know," she said.

"I think the psychology behind it is that comedy is power. If you've got the ability to make people laugh, you have an inherent sense of power with that. And sometimes men feel uncomfortable with women having that. But of course, women have always been funny and talented. Maybe that's scary."

Advertisement

The 40-year-old actress says funny men are "never interested" in her, something she finds bizarre.

Speaking to the independent.co.uk , she said: "I've come across a weird thing romantically. I've often been interested in funny men, but funny men are never interested, romantically, in funny women. Never.

"And I don't quite understand, because people always say they value a sense of humour in a person, but yet when a woman is funny..."

Wilson says she is "still single".

"I'm not on it [a dating site] though, because I would clearly get bombarded, yet I'm still single. I try to help people date better in America because people do crazy stuff over there ... Tips like not ghosting people, not just sending eggplant emoji ... More common sense but you'd be surprised!"