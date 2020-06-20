WARNING: Distressing content.

Baby Driver actor Ansel Elgort has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in 2014.

According to the Daily Mail, a woman called Gabby claimed on Twitter this week that she had exchanged messages with the now 26-year-old actor shortly before her 17th birthday.

She claimed that Elgort, who is set to appear in Disney's West Side Story remake, responded to her via Snapchat and met her.

Gabby, who did not post her last name, shared a long statement alleging that she was assaulted by the actor who left her "sobbing and in pain".

The post contained distressing details of the encounter.

"Instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn't want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were 'we need to break you in'," she claimed.

She went on to say that she "disassociated" herself and was in shock.

FOR THOSE WHO ARE ASKING ME TO TAG HER HERE YOU GO ALL THE REAL TWEET OF VICTIM AND ACCOUNT @/Itsgabby pic.twitter.com/oE096RDQAh — ÃιмÃn⁷ ⟭⟬ | STAY GOLD #BLM (@kthmystic_) June 20, 2020

"I couldn't leave. I was only 5'2 and 98 pounds. He made me think this is how sex was supposed to be."

Gabby claimed that she told Elgort she was soon turning 17 when he shared his private Snapchat account with her. She also alleged that the actor shared nude photos of himself with her and shared screenshots of their messages to Twitter.

Gabby said she was coming forward "so I can finally heal" and said the experience has left her struggling with PTSD.

"I have panic attacks, I go to therapy."

The young woman also alleged the actor asked her for a threesome along with one of her dancer friends who was "as well underage". She claimed she didn't tell anyone because Elgort told her it could "ruin his career".

Representatives for Elgort did not respond when contacted by the Daily Mail for comment.

