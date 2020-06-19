Following up The Last Of Us Part One, considered by many as the best game of the Playstation 3 era, is a big ask. So could developers Naughty Dog recapture the magic? After all, the Playstation 4 has many heavy hitters on the platform already.

Well, spoilers, The Last Of Us Part II can easily be considered one of the best of this generation.

If you haven't played the first part, a) where have you been? and b) play the first one before getting stuck into this.

This a story driven franchise and the quality of their post-apocalyptic tale explains the popularity. Part II gives you enough of a recap to pick up the basics, but for the full experience and maximum enjoyment you'll really want to start from the beginning. Fortunately, for those who missed it the remastered PS4 version of the original game is available at a budget price.

Best described as an action-adventure, survival horror game The Last Of US Part II places you back in the post-apocalyptic world where mutated zombies roam the earth. Like the first game your ammo is limited forcing you to make every bullet count. Hidden in the lush surroundings you'll find items to craft makeshift weapons, but these resources are also scarce and must be used strategically.

The gameplay here sticks to what worked well previously and doesn't stray too far from that winning formula.

The story continues five years after the events of the first game. The two main protagonists return and are living in the community of Jackson. Ellie, now nineteen, is showing her independence, and fellow main character Joel is there too, holding firm to the stance that the actions he took all those years ago made for the right decision.

Without going in to any detail you soon find yourself back in the familiar, traversing the country, encountering zombies and groups of humans it'd be wise to avoid. Be that by stealth, melee or any means necessary...

Fans of the first will most certainly enjoy the sequel. The story is where it shines but even those jump in on the sequel will find that the gameplay is so solid that it can not be faulted.