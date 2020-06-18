Dame Vera Lynn, who boosted morale for the British troops in the Second World War, has died, aged 103.

In a statement, her family said they are "deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain's best-loved entertainers at the age of 103".

"Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, surrounded by her close family. Further information regarding a memorial service will be announced at a later date," the family added.

Earlier this year, ahead of the 75th anniversary of VE Day, Dame Vera Lynn spoke publicly about "the brave boys and what they sacrificed for us".

4th June 1942: Forces Sweetheart Vera Lynn, acting on behalf of the Variety Artistes Ladies' Guild, presented a mobile canteen to the mayor of Westminster who accepted it on behalf of the YMCA. Here she serves the first cups of tea to servicemen from the canteen, which is stationed in Trafalgar Square. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen quoted one of Dame Vera's most famous songs in her address to the public about families separated by coronavirus: "We will meet again".

"My songs reminded the boys of what they were really fighting for," Dame Vera had previously said.

"Precious, personal things, rather than ideologies and theories."

She also sang other famous songs, including The White Cliffs Of Dover, There'll Always Be An England, I'll Be Seeing You, Wishing and If Only I Had Wings.