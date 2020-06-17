Her vagina-scented candles sold out within hours. Now Gwyneth Paltrow is now selling a candle that "smells like her orgasm".

The candle costs $117 and is available on Goop's website, alongside a colourful description:

"A fitting follow-up to that candle - you know the one - this blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that's sexy, surprising and wildly addictive."

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, the actress told viewers her original vagina-scented candle was supposed to be "punk rock, feminist."

Advertisement

Paltrow, an actor turned cookbook author turned lifestyle guru, launched Goop in 2008 out of her kitchen as a weekly newsletter. It has since evolved into a lifestyle website offering often-contentious health advice among style tips, recipes and its own line of organic skin-care products. Paltrow also uses the website to give suggestions to readers about where to shop and eat.

Goop has promoted other eye-rolling ideas, like a US$15,000 gold dildo and some sex dust to add to your smoothie.

Aside from vaginal steaming, another phrase, "conscious uncoupling", was largely unknown until Paltrow used the term to describe her divorce process. In 2014, she and Chris Martin announced their split through a post on Goop titled "Conscious Uncoupling", which, in the simplest terms means divorce without the nastiness.

In 2015, the multimillionaire mum made unflattering headlines when she accepted a challenge to live on a food stamp budget - and failed after only four days.