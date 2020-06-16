Starved music fans can soon look forward to the return of live music to New Zealand.

The Beths have announced they'll play a special album release concert at Auckland's Powerstation on Saturday July 11, after their new album Jump Rope Gazers drops on Friday July 10.

Vocalist and guitarist Elizabeth Stokes says of their new single Out of Sight that it was "confronting to do and sometimes even frustrating".

"But it came out great, Ben's [Sinclair] bass playing especially is beautifully melodic and gives the song a unique texture."

Advertisement

Tickets to the release concert go on sale this Friday.

Jump Rope Gazers follows the group's first album Future Me Hates Me, which was called one of the "most impressive indie-rock debuts of the year".

The Beths are also playing Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Friday, November 20 and at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium on Sunday November 22.

And Shapeshifter have just announced a raft of headline shows in Auckland, Christchurch and Hawke's Bay in October, as well as one in Queenstown in January next year.

Th' Dudes at the New Zealand Music Awards in 2019. Photo / Dean Purcell.

After record-breaking New Zealand tours, the electronica/drum'n'bass group will perform up close and personal shows at Auckland Town Hall on October 16 and Christchurch Town Hall on October 17. They'll perform at Hawke's Bay Black Barn Amphitheatre on October 24.

The Cargo Brewery in Queenstown will host the band for a one-off performance on January 16.

Tickets go on sale from Wednesday June 17.

Th'Dudes also announced they're adding another Auckland show to their rescheduled tour yesterday, playing Auckland's Town Hall on Thursday November 26.