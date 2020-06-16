What's the best sly dig you've ever received?

1. "I was told by a former colleague during a meeting that I'd make an excellent spy because I had absolutely nothing memorable about me."

2. "I once bumped into the rather posh and very catty mother of an ex-girlfriend, who told me how wonderful it was to see me -'especially looking so well-fed'…"

3. "Actual friends once introduced me to other friends as 'not altogether unsuccessful' around a dinner table once."

4. "Best compliment/insult I received last year from someone I hadn't met in years, they said, 'Jesus you look great, you haven't aged at all,' and then they said,

'you must have a very easy life.'"

5. "My mother is the Queen of digs. Once I laughed at her for buying a jumper (she was 75!) and she told me I could have it as it had stretched significantly in the wash."

Subjective media

Epithets used in state media to describe former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, who died in 2011: Superior Person, Brilliant Leader, Unique Leader, Dear Leader, Who is a Perfect Incarnation of the Appearance that a Leader Should Have, Commander-in-Chief, Symbol of the Fatherland's Unification, Beloved Father, Beloved and Respected Leader, Ever-Victorious, Iron-Willed Commander, Sun of Socialism, Sun of the Nation, the Great Sun of Life, World Leader of the 21st Century, Peerless Leader, Bright Sun of the 21st Century, Great Sun of the 21st Century, Leader of the 21st Century, Amazing Politician, Great Man, Who Descended from Heaven, Glorious General, Who Descended from Heaven, Leader of the Party and the People, Great Marshal, Invincible and Triumphant General, Dear Father, Guiding Star of the 21st Century, Great Man, Who is a Man of Deeds, Great Defender, Mastermind of the Revolution, Highest Incarnation of the Revolutionary Comradeship, His Excellency, Saviour.

Family words

A reader writes: "In our family, a 'Lange cricket ball' is used when someone gives a present that is totally inappropriate for the receiver of the gift but just happens to be exactly what the giver wanted. Needless to say, the giver will get it. David Lange once gave his father a beautiful cricket ball which he had no use for."

Worldly wisdom

5. One should not board a ship without an onion (Dutch)

4. She is a foolish woman who blames her own cabbage (Danish)

3. The he-goat is hard to milk (Czech)

2. Sometimes one must let turnips be pears (German)

1. Never bolt your door with a boiled carrot (Irish)

(Curated by @AdamCSharp)