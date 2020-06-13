Little Britain stars David Walliams and Matt Lucas have publicly apologised for using blackface on the show, saying "it was wrong".

The hit comedy series has been removed from streaming services because of out-of-date racial stereotypes, and the use of blackface, which has sparked renewed controversy in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The two actors took to Twitter to apologise.

"Matt & I have both spoken publicly in recent years of our regret that we played characters of other races," Walliams wrote. "Once again we want to make it clear that it was wrong & we are very sorry."

Lucas posted a similar tweet: "David and I have both spoken publicly in recent years of our regret that we played characters of other races. Once again we want to make it clear that it was wrong and we are very sorry."

The two actors played different races in both Little Britain and the Come Fly with Me shows.

"Netflix bosses were really keen to make a new series of Little Britain. The plan was to give Matt and David even more license to be controversial," a source told the Daily Star.

"In the current climate, Netflix can't be seen to be championing offensive comedy. The chances of any revival at this stage are slim-to-none."

Netflix pulled Little Britain on Friday, June 5, along with Matt and David's other comedy Come Fly With Me.

The Mighty Boosh and League of Gentleman also had episodes removed from iPlayer, for using blackface.

"Looking at that footage it is offensive and times move," Piers Morgan said.

"I can't remember how I felt at the time but I've never been a fan of Little Britain. I can't remember how I felt at the time but this is the 2000s we're talking about."