Following the raging success of Netflix's Tiger King, I'm A Celeb bosses have reportedly offered Carole Baskin a big-money deal to take part in this year's series.

The Sun reports that the I'm A Celeb show producers are desperate to get Baskin out in the jungle.

Carole Baskin, 59, became a cult figure after the release of Tiger King on Netflix.

Carole Baskin founder of Big Cat Rescue, came to fame in Netflix's Tiger King documentary.

She has become the subject of internet memes and conspiracy theories, mostly focused on the disappearance of her second husband, Don Lewis, who Joe Exotic accuses her of killing.

Baskin has vehemently denied all claims.

Meanwhile, Joe Exotic is serving a 22-year jail sentence for plotting to kill Baskin, the CEO of Big Cat Rescue.

Tiger King, watched by 64 million households around the world since it came out in March, follows big cat owners and breeders in the US, and focuses on the feud between competing big cat zoos, Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

"Jungle producers have made a formal approach and hope she will do it," a source told The Sun.

ITV has said that all names being put forward for the show at this stage "are speculation".