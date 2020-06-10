Early in The Trip to Greece, Rob Brydon fittingly quotes Aristotle on the virtues of imitation. Although the birthplace of classical western narratives might be a perfect setting for such quotes, it also serves to shield this film against critical flak for doing just that; imitating itself.

The critics have a point, The Trip to Greece is fairly much identical to the previous three outings (set in England, Italy, and Spain). But for good reason. The formula works.

A travelogue of sorts, Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan (who play fictionalised versions of themselves) saunter from tourist site to restaurant, back to tourist site, while comically casting out quick witticisms and well-read eloquent prose about their surroundings. It's all rather idyllic and you do wonder at times if it is going anywhere beyond their conversational observations.



The plot, such that it is, is fairly scant and the thinnest of the four Trip movies. But you don't go to see a movie like this for the plot.

Advertisement

The very self-aware Brydon and Coogan know how to laugh at themselves and jokingly tease each other about their skewed level of success, occasionally flirting with more serious topics such as their own mortality. The result is an insightfully funny and sometimes thought-provoking look at their lives.

However, if you've seen any of the previous Trip films and found their impersonations and pedantic squabbling to be annoying, this movie won't convert you.

Michael Winterbottom (A Mighty Heart), who has directed all four Trip movies, injects very little directorial flavour and settles, once again, on an observational approach, letting his two muses verbally run amok with what appears to be a loose script and plenty of ad-libbing.

A surprisingly melancholic score does occasionally threaten to steer the film into more serious territory and Coogan, who is perhaps more sombre than previously, looks to be the man to do it. But no. Brydon, Coogan, and Winterbottom appear to know what side their toast is buttered. Imitation is sometimes strangely comforting.

Cast:

Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon

Director:

Michael Winterbottom

Advertisement

Rating:

M (Offensive language)

Running time:

103 mins

Verdict:

Worth the trip despite having been there and seen that.