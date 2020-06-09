TVNZ Breakfast hosts John Campbell and Jenny-May Clarkson have come under fire for teasing their co-host Matty McLean about his weight on-air.

Clarkson kicked things off by asking McLean if he had been to the gym yet, after catching him adjusting his trousers.

Campbell also made a joke about Elvis, who notoriously gained weight later in his career - while co-host Melissa Stokes referenced the "Covid-5", which is what her family calls weight gain during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jenny-May Clarkson and John Campbell were sent to the boss' office after taunting Matty McLean. Photo / Supplied

READ MORE:

• TVNZ Breakfast's Matty McLean presents weather in dinosaur costume

• TVNZ's Breakfast team track down Matty McLean to congratulate him on TV award win

• Breakfast star Matty McLean hopes his stint on Celebrity Treasure Island can help inspire others struggling with their identity

• Matty McLean pokes fun at fill-in Breakfast weather man John Campbell

Advertisement

The camera crew then joined in on the teasing, and used a wide-angle camera to do a slow motion shot up McLean.

"If I needed motivation," McLean said to a camera operator, "you just bloody gave it to me."

Later on in the show, Stokes explained why Campbell and Clarkson were absent from the stage.

"Because J-May and John didn't show Matty much respect, they're gone," she said.

"They had to go and talk to the boss ... very naughty."

On returning to the stage, Campbell admitted viewers had sent "incensed" emails about how mean they'd been to McLean.

"It's like we've pick-pocketed Mother Theresa," Campbell joked.