Joe Exotic has penned an emotional letter claiming that he will "dead in 2-3 months" unless he gets a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.

The star of Netflix television series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness, Jospeh Allen Maldonado-Passage, has been jailed for 22 years for plotting to kill his rival, Carole Baskin.

After the docu-series aired, A-listers including rapper Cardi B and Kim Kardashian shared their support for the zookeeper. Even Trump promised to "look into" granting Joe a presidential pardon.

Meanwhile, Exotic is currently in a Dallas-Fort Worth medical centre in self-quarantine after other inmates tested positive for Covid-19. There have been no reports of him contracting the virus.

However, now the "Tiger King" has revealed to his "Supporters, fans, loved ones" in a letter obtained by TMZ that he believed he will die in prison.

"As most people know I was born with CVID, not Covid-19 and required blood infusions every four weeks. I have not had one since the end of January," he claimed.

"I'm losing weight, sores won't heal, I'll be dead in 2-3 months," he wrote. "It's like I have been sent to death row."

Joe Exotic in 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Mystery'. Photo / Netflix

In the letter dated June 1, Exotic claimed his "soul is dead" and asked for the immediate help of Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, and Cardi B to release him from jail.

"I ask President Trump to keep his word and look into making this wrong a right and grant me a miracle," Exotic wrote.

Exotic also wrote about how he doesn't if he is still married to Dillon Passage, accusing the 22-year-old of being too busy "making money and being famous".

"I don't even get a letter from Dillon," he wrote.

He also asked fans to stop sending him photos of his husband partying while he "lives this hell".

Exotic married Passage only months after the death of his second husband Travis Maldonado in 2017.

Joe accused his husband Dillon Passage of abandoning him. Photo / Instagram

Even though he claims Passage had abandoned him in jail, the 22-year-old set up a petition to get Exotic out of jail.

"There's this huge tour bus that says 'Pardon Joe Exotic' and we really want the President to see it," Dillon said in a video posted on Instagram.

"So we're driving all the way to DC this weekend or coming week and driving all the way back. So people, get ready, you're going to see some big things coming."

After reading the letter, Passage said he was heartbroken after reading Exotic's letter and was "outraged" with how his husband is being treated in prison.

"I've been writing letters and it is a shame to hear that he isn't receiving them," he added.

"I know they limit the amount he can read in a week and I only hope they eventually get to him. Joe, I hope that this reaches you too. Know that I love you and I'm fighting for you everyday. #freejoeexotic."