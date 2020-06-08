Beyonce was "terrified" to start her own company.

The Love On Top hitmaker admitted she was nervous to take a "bet" on herself and start her own business but ultimately she took the plunge and never regretted it.

She said: "The entertainment business is still very sexist. It's still very male-dominated, and as a woman, I did not see enough female role models given the opportunity to do what I knew I had to do. Not enough black women had a seat at the table, so I had to go and chop my own wood and build my own table.

READ MORE:

• 'Success looks different to me now' Beyonce opens up about her 'several' miscarriages

• Beyonce slammed for reaction to Joaquin Phoenix's Golden Globes win

• 10 years of Beyoncé: A decade 'causing all this conversation'

• Mess with Beyonce's man and this is what you get

Advertisement

"Then, I had to invite the best there was to have a seat. That meant hiring women, men, outsiders, underdogs, people who were overlooked and underseen ... Stepping out is the best thing you can do for self-discovery. I know how hard it is to step out and bet on yourself. I had to trust that I was ready... but that was terrifying."

Speaking during YouTube Originals' Dear Class of 2020 special, she added: "Thank you for using your collective voice and letting the world know that Black Lives Matter. The killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and so many others have left us all broken. It has left the entire country searching for answers.

"We've seen that our collective hearts, when put to positive action, could start the wheels of change. Real change has started with you, this new generation of high school and college graduates who we celebrate today."