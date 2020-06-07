TV-themed cookbooks are the must-have merch for any superfan.

"The Walking Dead: Official Cookbook and Survival Guide" teaches basic food preparation and food storage skills that will certainly come in handy for the next apocalypse while "The official Downton Abbey Cookbook" is keeping the class system alive with recipes from the upstairs in the front section and the more humble meals in the downstairs at the back.

Now, a Game of Thrones cookbook, "A Feast of Fire & Ice" is split into sections based on the different regions of Westeros. The chapter on the North features dishes like beef and bacon pie and the section on Dorne serves up Mediterranean-inspired fare like stuffed grape leaves and chickpea paste, and includes descriptions of the dining and entertaining styles specific to each of the seven kingdoms.

Not so sure this is an NZTA official sign

Peter spotted this sign pulling no punches on the Hunua/Bombay border.

Inexpensive idioms in different languages

5. Cheap as chips (English).

4. Cheap as a banana (Portuguese).

3. Cheaper than a mushroom (Lithuanian).

2. I bought it for an apple and an egg (Dutch).

1. It's pig cheap (Norwegian).

(Via @AdamCSharp)

Onomatopoeia

Don Martin's cartoons in MAD magazine in the 1960s/70s and 80s were famous for their sound effects:

FAGWOOSH SHOSSH GOOGLOOOM FUSH: sounds heard in a seashell.

FOOWOOM: flamethrower.

FWISK FWISK FWISKITTY FWASK: man sweeping a desert island.

SHKWITZ SHKWITZ: man cleaning eyeglasses.

SLOOPLE GLIK SPLORP: man eating soup.

Video Pick

A finger wound healing over the course of 33 days.