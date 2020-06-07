COMMENT

What do great New Zealander's favourite song say about them as people? Psychologically speaking that is.

Recently Radio Hauraki asked dozens of high-level Kiwis to list their top 10 tunes. From Beauden Barrett to Dave Fane, Jon Toogood to Storm Purvis, Dai Henwood to Dan Vettori - they all said the same thing.

Picking 10 songs was a massive pain in the butt and they don't want to do it again. It's hard to whittle your list down. That's because our music taste is ever-changing.

What you like while you are driving to work might not be the same thing you want to hear 6 beers deep at a BBQ.

People listen to music for a variety of reasons. To motivate, to celebrate, to cheer up, to work out. But do your preferences line up with personality traits?

Does it mean anything that Dan Vettori's favourite song is For Those About To Rock (We Salute you) by AC/DC while Jack Tame's is Toxicity by System of a Down?

Is it telling that comedian Ben Hurley's favourite is Forty Six and 2 by Tool while fast bowler Lockie Ferguson's is the soft slow New Kid in Town by the Eagles?

Advertisement

Is it psychologically interesting that netball superstar and Crowd Goes Wild host Storm Purvis loves I'm Not Okay (I Promise) by My Chemical Romance?

Jason Rentfrow and Sam Gosling from the Department of Psychology at the University of Cambridge believe it does.

In a paper titled A Replication and Extension of the MUSIC Model they claim that you can make accurate judgments about an individual's levels of extraversion, creativity, and open-mindedness after listening to 10 of their favourite songs.

Researcher Adrian C North of Heriot-Watt University went further in a study published in the American Journal of Psychology . He claimed a connection between who people are as individuals and their musical tastes.



Ex-All Black captain and Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit Kieran Read's fave song is Let it Be by The Beatles. In his top 10, you'll find Weezer, L.A.B and The Strokes.

According to the North study, the indie side of Kieran's taste suggests he's quite gentle. Tell that to Aussie flanker Rocky Elsom who got absolutely smoked by Read at the 2011 world cup. Knocked him on his back in a crucial tackle that you wouldn't call gentle. It was amazing the Australian got back up.

Kiwi shot put champion Tom Walsh, on the other hand, is a big fan of Disco Inferno by The Trammps. This would rank him low on personality traits associated with gentleness. Which makes sense. The 28-year-old Timaruvian can hiff a shot 22.9m.



All Black Beauden Barrett's favourite song is Shapeshifter One. The study says nothing about that. Trent Boult loves Heart of Gold by Neil Young suggesting he's hardworking, conventional, and outgoing. He certainly produces some lovely out-swing.

Advertisement

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett is a big fan of Danger Zone from the Top Gun soundtrack. Strangely this suggests he's introverted. The 26-year-old big man doesn't come across shy at the breakdown.

Cricket World Cup hero Jimmy Neesham loves Iris by the Goo Goo Dolls which is related to low self-esteem. This also doesn't seem to add up. The guy's nickname is The Stud.



It's important to note the findings of these studies haven't been replicated anywhere else and haven't been applied scientifically here. Your favourite songs probably say more about what mum, dad and your older siblings were into when you were a kid.

What your friends listened to in your late teens. What you listen to with your partner when you first met. What you stumbled upon randomly out and about.

But it is interesting that former All Black flanker Josh Kronfeld still has a soft spot for The Power by Snap. It makes sense Beauden has Born to Run in his top five and I bet you could have guessed in advance that rower and double Olympic gold medal winner Eric Murray loves Eye of the Tiger by Survivor.



On a personal note, my favourite song is the 30-second theme to the 2009 NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. What does that say about me? Nothing.