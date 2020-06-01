An Australian TV news crew has been caught up in protests in Washington DC, with extraordinary video capturing the moment they were rushed by riot police moving to clear the streets before a Donald Trump photo-opportunity.

7 News reporter Amelia Brace and cameraman Tim Myers were covering the tensions in the US capital ahead of remarks made by President Trump at the White House.

During a live cross back to the studio, Brace describes how the pair had to run "about a block" away from police as they sought to clear protesters, as the camera panned across a line of officers armed with batons and riot shields.

She describes the police use of tear and rubber bullets, revealing that Myers was struck by one of the "non-lethal" projectiles.

The Australian news crew were caught up in the protests. Photo / 7News

Then the video shows the line moving again as police rush forward to clear protesters.

"This is exactly what it looks like," says Brace as protesters scatter.

One officer advances on Myers appearing to punch him before the video goes silent and footage shows the pair retreating.

Watch the shocking moment #7NEWS reporter @AmeliaBrace and our cameraman were knocked over by a police officer LIVE on air after chaos erupted in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/R8KJLnfxPN — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) June 1, 2020

Brace later re-appears, describing the police response as "indiscriminate" and saying that they clearly identified themselves as media.

"They do not care who they are targeting at the moment," she said.

Other videos from the protest also showed the ferocity of the police effort to clear protesters, parts of which could be heard my media inside the White House as they waited for Trump to speak.

Tear gassing and rubber bullets to clear the White House protests half an hour before curfew. #protests2020 #blacklivesmatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #dcprotests pic.twitter.com/3I2AxGphFY — Michael Galant (@michael_galant) June 1, 2020

7 News later released video from another angle which showed the assault on the cameraman and Brace spoke, saying the pair would be nursing a few bruises after the incident.

"We'll have a few bruises tomorrow"



7NEWS US Correspondent @AmeliaBrace confirms her and cameraman Tim Myers are OK after police violently moved them on in Washington D.C.



More on this story: https://t.co/oriGjoIz6B pic.twitter.com/gFrHcqhoZH — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) June 1, 2020

After his speech, Trump made an orchestrated walk on live television through Lafayette Park, which had been cleared of protesters, to pose with a Bible outside the boarded up St John's church. He did not respond to questions about whether his speech and walkabout would further raise tensions in the country.

Trump holds up a bible, literally shushes reporters trying to ask him about his threat to use the military against citizens, poses for a photo, and leaves. pic.twitter.com/w2lPWWjMKu — Peter Stevenson (@PeterStevenson) June 1, 2020

In the speech, Trump described the protesters actions as "domestic terror" and said they sought chaos, not justice, in a highly-controversial press conference that has sparked criticism from some quarters.

The country had been gripped by rioters, "professional anarchists", violent mobs, arsonists, criminals, looters and antifa, Trump said.

He recommended each state's governor to deploy the national guard "in sufficient numbers, that we dominate the streets".

"Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled. If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them."

A 7pm curfew for Washington would be enforced. Those who ignored it "will face severe criminal penalties and lengthy sentences in jail".

He described the protests in Washington DC as a "total disgrace", and said he would dispatch "thousands and thousands of heavily-armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers" to "stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults, and the wanton destruction of property".

