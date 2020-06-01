Kiwi singer Lorde has spoken out after George Floyd's death.

The artist, who doesn't use social media, issued a message to her fans via email.

She wrote that she had been following events in the US over the past few weeks from New Zealand and attended the Black Lives Matter protest in Auckland on Monday.

"Let me be clear: this ongoing systematic brutality by police is racist, it's sickening, and it's unsurprising," Lorde wrote.

"I'm still learning the nuances of all this. I'm still working out how to practice activism while refraining from social media.

The artist acknowledged that "performative" activism from celebrities was one of the most "frustrating" things about social media, but wrote that "white silence right now is more damaging than someone's wack protest selfie".

"To my black and brown listeners - I'm so sorry this is your reality, that you haven't had a choice but to be defined by this, to give it your energy.

"I hope white people you know are doing what they can to ease your load. And I really, really hope systems will change to better protect you."

A number of other celebrities including Jamie Foxx and Beyonce have spoken out calling for justice after George Floyd's death.

Protests were sparked across the US after the African-American Minneapolis man died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.