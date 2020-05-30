Kim Kardashian has taken to twitter amid the protests after the killing of George Floyd, denouncing 'systemis racism'.

"I am exhausted by the heartbreak I feel seeing mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffering because their loved one was murdered or locked away unjustly for being black," she wrote.

"For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage,

"But the privilege I am afforded by the color of my skin has often left me feeling like this is not a fight that I can truly take on as my own. Not today, not anymore. Like so many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am infuriated and I am disgusted.

"Even though I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world plagued by systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long."

The 39-year-old also encouraged her fans to "Text "FLOYD" to 55156 #BlackLivesMatters #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #JusticeforAhmaudArbery #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor". By doing so followers contributed to a petition, organised by Colour for Change, calling for the arrest of all for officers involved in Floyd's death.

Kim posted to her Insta Stories earlier this week demanding '#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd'. Photo / Instagram

All four Minneapolis police officers involved lost their job over their part in the incident, but only one of the four has been arrested.

Officer Derek Chauvin was charged with manslaughter and third degree murder this Friday after video footage showed him kneeling on Floyd's neck for over seven minutes during the forgery arrest.

Floyd passed away in hospital later that day.