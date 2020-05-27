Andrea Bocelli felt like he was "living a nightmare" when he battled coronavirus.

The opera singer and his entire family battled the virus and whilst they are all now fully recovered, Andrea has opened up about the harrowing experience they all endured.

In a statement to Italian publication La Stampa, he said: "My whole family was contaminated. We all had a fever - though thankfully not high ones - with sneezing and coughing. I had to cancel many concerts ... It was like living a nightmare because I felt like I was no longer in control of things. I was hoping to wake up at any moment."

Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli, John Legend, Celine Dion and many more sing The Prayer for the One World: Together At Home concert. Video / Global Citizen

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Opera star Andrea Bocelli to livestream Easter Sunday concert

• Blind opera singer Andrea Bocelli airlifted to hospital after falling off a horse and hitting his head in Italy

• Concert review: Andrea Bocelli, Vector Arena

Advertisement

Andrea is now donating plasma to scientists researching coronavirus, which has killed nearly 350,000 people worldwide.

Meanwhile, Andrea previously performed at the Duomo of Milan on Easter Sunday on the invitation of the Mayor of Milan.

Giuseppe Sala has allowed for the Italian tenor to perform solo at the religious landmark in the city, which stands empty in one of the hardest-hit areas by COVID-19, to lift the spirits of the world during the pandemic.

He said: "I believe in the strength of praying together; I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone - whether they are believers or not - truly needs right now."

"Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth's pulsing heart, this wonderful international forge that is reason for Italian pride."

"The generous, courageous, proactive Milan and the whole of Italy will be again, and very soon, a winning model, engine of a renaissance that we all hope for. It will be a joy to witness it, in the Duomo, during the Easter celebration which evokes the mystery of birth and rebirth."