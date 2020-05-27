We've come a long way in 60 years. When television first arrived in New Zealand - at 7.30pm on Monday June 1, 1960, it was a simpler time, and Kiwis were a more conservative bunch.

Now, our shows are filled with sex and drugs and rock and roll ... and that's just Westside. But back then, a simple Jockey ad was too risque for TV and turkeys wore gumboots.

To celebrate 60 years of television in New Zealand, NZ on Screen have collated the 60 defining moments broadcast on our screens over the years.

Over the next four days, we'll be profiling the key moments from each decade. Today, it's the 60s and 70s, but come back tomorrow for the 80s, Saturday for the 90s, and we finish up on Sunday with the 2000s.

How many can you remember?

Jockey underwear ad - 1961

Before their giant billboards featuring Dan Carter in his underwear, Jockey found fame with this ad. Initially rejected for TV, for a split second a man in a suit, played by actor Peter Harcourt, is seen in a white singlet and a pair of Jockey "tighty whities" - apparently quite scandalous in the 1960s.









Town and Around: Turkeys in Gumboots - 1968

In a 1968 Wellington edition of regional news show, Town and Around, reporter Erin Sinclair investigated an innovative farmer whose turkeys were shod in gumboots. The legendary hoax apparently fooled two executives from gumboot company Skellerup who flew to Whanganui to secure a contract to manufacture the boots' lining.









Wahine Disaster (NZBC Classics) - 1968

On April 10, 1968, the Lyttelton–Wellington ferry Wahine ran aground and sank at the entrance to Wellington Harbour. Fifty-three people died as a result of the accident, 51 on the day. This footage showed the damaged ship and interviews with several survivors.









A Girl to Watch Music By: Ray Columbus and Max Cryer - 1969

A Girl to Watch Music By is possibly best remembered for the moment Ray Columbus became a ventriloquist dummy for Max Cryer. If you were tuned in to the episode in 1969 you'll recall their rendition of Where Would You Be Without Me.









Gallery's Post Office Go Slow - 1970

In this famous edition of current affairs show, Gallery, interviewer Brian Edwards turns conciliator in a long-running industrial dispute between Postmaster General Allan McCready and Ivan Reddish of the Post Office union.









1974 Commonwealth Games - Graham May's face plant

This classic sports mishap from the 1974 Commonwealth Games saw weightlifter Graham May fall flat on his face after passing out while holding a 187.5kg barbell over his head.









Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony (Colour TV) - 1974

In this TVNZ documentary — made for the 1990 Auckland Commonwealth Games — Keith Quinn looks back at the last time the Games were hosted in New Zealand: Christchurch

1974.

It's in the Bag: Dunedin - 1974

It's in the Bag was a travelling television quiz show, fronted by Kiwi TV personality Selwyn Toogood. In this episode a sweet "Mrs Duncan" in Dunedin is plucked from the audience and is thrilled to win a colour television.









Hugo and Holly KFC (or Crunchie) - 1975

Decades after the words "and Hugo said you go" first entered eardrums, this animated Kentucky Fried Chicken ad is still beloved by fans of the fried chicken franchise.









The end of the NZBC - 1975

The New Zealand Broadcasting Corporation (NZBC) was dissolved on April 1, 1975. It was replaced by three separate organisations: Radio New Zealand, Television One, and Television Two, later known as South Pacific Television.









Close to Home - 1975

Long before there was Shortland Street, New Zealand audiences indulged in pioneering soap opera Close To Home. First screened in May 1975, for just over eight years (until August 1983) middle New Zealand found their mirror in the life and times of Wellington's Hearte clan.









Tonight's Robert Muldoon interview - 1976

In May 1976 Simon Walker interrogated Robert Muldoon about his claims of a Soviet naval presence in the Pacific. Muldoon is seen growing increasingly annoyed and bullish at being asked questions that are not on his sheet. He goes on to utter the memorable quip: "I will not have some smart alec interviewer changing the rules half way through."









A Week of It: McPhail launches his Muldoon impression - 1977

A Week of It was a pioneering satire series that ran from 1977 to 1979. It entertained and often outraged audiences with its irreverent take at topical issues. In this episode actor David McPhail launches his famous Muldoon impression.









A Week of It: Christmas special - 1979

The final episode of A Week of It, deemed "New Zealand's longest-running comedy programme, discounting Parliament", featured a three wise men parody (lost without a Shell road map), pirate Radio Hauraki, and a Parliament-themed Cinderella Christmas pantomime, with David McPhail's now beloved Muldoon playing the stepmother.







