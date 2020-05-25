Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have reportedly split.

The 'Riverdale' co-stars - who first started dating in 2017- are reported to have gone their separate ways after three years of dating prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, though they remain "good friends".

A source told the New York Post's PageSix column: "Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately. "They remain good friends."

Last year, an insider insisted the pair were "in a great place", despite several reports that they had split up, which they denied.

They said: "Cole and Lili are in a great place right now. The two of them are very happy together."

"They're getting along so well both on and off the set. They're often openly affectionate and loving with one another."

Rumours that Cole and Lili, 23, had broke up first emerged after they kept their distance from each other at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party in San Diego last July.

A source said at the time: "Their friends didn't really expect them to last in the long run.

"At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed.

"Things have felt super heavy in the relationship for a while, and it got to be too much. They're both very professional though and trying to be as amicable and friendly as possible."

Cole previously insisted he doesn't worry about the constant speculation surrounding his relationship.

The 27-year-old actor acknowledged that the interest in his love life is the price he pays for fame.

He said: "I don't care. That's the nature of our industry."

"I think you have to poke fun of it a little bit. It's kind of something you sign up for, but as long as can keep it light and fun, it's all good."