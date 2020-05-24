J.K. Rowling has applauded a person who criticised the UK government on an official Twitter account.

The tweet, which appeared on the UK's Civil Service account said: "Arrogant and offensive. Can you imagine having to work with these truth twisters?"

The post was in response to the controversy surrounding Boris Johnson's chief advisor Dominic Cummings.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Harry Potter author JK Rowling announces she is 'fully recovered' from coronavirus symptoms

• Covid 19 coronavirus: JK Rowling starts Harry Potter at Home to charm housebound families

• Harry Potter author JK Rowling accused of transphobia after posting controversial tweet

Advertisement

Cummings travelled to see his parents in Durham, England, despite the government advising people to stay at home, the Mirror reports. Downing St maintains that his travel was essential. His wife had been diagnosed with Covid-19, and he was allegedly finding urgent childcare.

"An unauthorised tweet was posted on a government channel this evening. The post has been removed and we are investigating the matter," the UK Cabinet Office posted.

Rowling responded on her Twitter account: "When you find out who it was, let us know. I want to give them a year's salary."

She screenshot the since-deleted tweet and shared it, adding clapping emojis.

The Harry Potter author called Johnson "despicable" for not holding his advisor to account in several fiery posts.

"Watching Johnson. This is despicable. Parents all over this country have abided by the lockdown rules, even while ill themselves.

When you find out who it was, let us know. I want to give them a year’s salary. https://t.co/D7DRlwcjty — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 24, 2020

It wasn’t up for long, but 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/W0EheHYb2Y — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 24, 2020

"Hundreds of thousands managed toddlers while shut up inside cramped accommodation, purely for the common good AS THE GOVERNMENT TOLD THEM TO DO."

"Grieving families have been split, funerals have been unattended, the dying have been forced to say their farewells via iPads, because people obeyed the rules to protect the NHS and save lives, and Johnson stands there defending that utter f***weasel Cummings."

Advertisement

In April, Rowling shared with her social media followers that she had symptoms of Covid-19. She shared breathing tips from a doctor which she says helped her.

She posted: "Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot. [sic]"