Professional wrestler Hana Kimura, who was known on the show for her bubbly personality and bright pink hair, was confirmed dead by her wrestling league, World Wonder Wing Stardom, on Saturday.

"Stardom fans, we are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away," it said.

"Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.

"We appreciate your support during this difficult time."

Kimura had joined the show, Terrace House, looking to find love, but also to promote women's wrestling. Photos / Instagram

Terrace House also shared its grief on Twitter, expressing its "deepest condolences" to fans and wishing them all the best.

An official cause of death has not yet been announced.

Kimura was a cast member on the latest season of Terrace House, in which three young men and three young women temporarily move into a house together, some searching for love and others for friendship, motivation or new experiences.

Kimura had joined the show looking to find love, but also to promote women's wrestling.

The show is on a hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic.

Just hours before her death, Kimura had posted a series of photos on Instagram that had worried her more than 166,000 fans.

Posing with her ginger cat, she wrote: "I love you, have a long, happy life. I'm sorry".

Fans and fellow pro wrestlers paid tribute to the star on social media, remembering her as a fierce and talented athlete as well as a kind-hearted friend.

Others warned of the dangers of cyberbullying, which Kimura had spoken about on her social media feeds.

"It absolutely breaks my heart how cruel people can be on social media. It was an amazing honour to know Hana Kimura," American pro wrestler Tessa Blanchard wrote.

It absolutely breaks my heart how cruel people can be on social media. It was an amazing honor to know Hana Kimura. She was an amazing girl with the kindest soul and immense passion and work ethic. I’m at a loss of words over this tragedy. Rest In Peace my friend. — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) May 23, 2020

I will always love and miss you, my friend. You are my little sister. The Swanns send our love and condolences to Hana Kimura, her family, and loved ones. I will never forget you. So much I want to say... my heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/PB5pO20YIj — Sü Yüng (@realsuyung) May 23, 2020

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call 111.

If you need to talk to someone, the following free helplines operate 24/7:

DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

LIFELINE: 0800 543 354

NEED TO TALK? Call or text 1737

SAMARITANS: 0800 726 666

YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 or text 234

There are lots of places to get support. For others, click here.