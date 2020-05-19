Chrissy Teigen has called out her "rich" friends for asking for freebies from her.

Earlier this week the former supermodel and cookbook author sent gift boxes to some of her celebrity friends, to promote her latest merchandise.

She then took to social media to repost Instagram stories from her famous friends such as Kourtney Kardashian and Shay Mitchell who had thanked her for their "Cravings" gift boxes.

The model and cookbook author took to Instagram to call out her friends. Photo / Instagram

She then revealed some of her other friends were becoming too demanding - and that they'd been nagging her for free goodies from her cooking brand, despite being able to afford to buy products themselves.

"Please don't ask for a box," she wrote, explaining she was referring to her friends asking where their Cravings boxes are.

"My friends are literally writing, saying, 'Mine hasn't gotten here yet.' Well, that's because I didn't send it to you. Just kidding ... kind of."

"My marketing budget is not infinite but my love for you is. Also I see some of u [sic] asking and you're literally rich."

Teigen then claimed her business is not as big or as "easy" as everyone assumes, and says that whenever she is sent freebies she donates them to charity.