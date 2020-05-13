Pop sensation Benee, 20, has been keeping busy recording in studio throughout lockdown.

She shared a bit about her recording process with Jono and Ben on the radio hosts' ZOOMathon this morning.

READ MORE:

• What you need to know about Benee, NZ music's rising star

• Pop sensation Benee the surprise big winner at New Zealand Music Awards

• Kiwi pop sensation Benee and Six60 frontman Matiu Walters open up about their meeting with Sir Elton John

• Meet Bene: The Kiwi teen taking over the charts

The ZOOMathon aims to set a world record for the longest Zoom call ever, and features appearances from well-known Kiwis from all over New Zealand.

Advertisement

Ben asked the pop star if she was ever fully happy with a song she's made.

"It'll happen afterwards," Benee said. "I'll release a song - it happened with my song Glitter recently - there was one line that could have sounded so much better.

"I am very picky with my current stuff, it's gotta be perfect."

The hosts asked her if she makes up songs as she goes.

Jono & Ben's Zoom-A-Thon - Part 1 We are celebrating the end of Alert Level 3 with the Zoom call to end all Zoom calls! Feel free to get involved in the comments section below Posted by The Hits Breakfast with Jono & Ben on Tuesday, 12 May 2020

"Kind of, because in isolation I've been able to make stuff in my room. I brought in a song I made last week and Josh my producer made it sound good.

Benee was meant to be travelling through the US, but had to cancel the trip due to lockdown.

"If I was there I probably wouldn't have been producing new material. I'm glad I'm here now."

The star revealed the weirdest thing she's written a song about.

Advertisement

"I wrote one yesterday about a snail and it's called Snail," she told Jono and Ben.

"I started to write it about me being a snail but then we were like, I've got to make this relatable. So I was like, I'm like a snail."

Jono asked if she preferred to be called Benee or to go by her real name Stella.

"You do whatever you feel," the star told him.

"I feel like we're better mates if I say Stella," he said.