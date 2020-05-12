Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, the beloved video game classic, is coming back for a new generation of gamers, complete with its original soundtrack.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 are being remastered for release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The games, which were orginally released in 1999 and 2000 respectively, will include their classic soundtracks which were a large part of their massive appeal.

Released this September, the remastered version will include all of the original levels, skaters, tricks and modes but will also feature online multiplayer.

Screenshots show the game has undergone a massive change in graphics, with the action now presented in shimmering 4K.

The graphics have been updated in a big way. Photo / Supplied

Tony Hawk himself is excited by the release, saying: "It was incredible to play the original games on PlayStation back in 1999 and to see the overwhelming response from the PlayStation community, so I'm excited to bring the game back to all the hardcore THPS fans on PlayStation again this year."