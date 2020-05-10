Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has taken to social media to vent after her ex Scott Disick promptly exited rehab.

The 41-year-old posted a cryptic message to her Instagram story on Saturday night: "kinda tired of being OK with things im not okay with".

Disick, the father of her three children, entered and then soon after exited a rehab facility in Colorado after a photo of him in the facility was leaked.

It is believed a staff member shared Disick's check-in photo without consent.

Disick checked himself into the All Points North Lodge in Colorado last Tuesday for what was believed to be for emotional trauma and substance issues.

"He said he's having trauma from his past. He mentioned trouble with his ex and said he's also having trouble with his children," a source told Dailymail.com.

Disick is understood to be struggling with isolation and coping with the loss of both of his parents within three months of one another.

Kourtney has been quarantining with the couple's three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign.