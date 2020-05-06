Event promoters say a $50 million boost from the government is needed to help revive a devastated events industry.

The New Zealand Events Association has put together a draft discussion paper after consulting with major players in the events industry, requesting government help including a $50m "Covid-19 events stimulus and recovery fund".

"The profound impact that Covid-19 has and will continue to have on New Zealand's events sector may see a large number of companies within the events sector fail to survive," the paper reads.

New Zealand Events Association general manager Segolene de Fontenay said that after consultation with industry members, the paper would be submitted to economic development minister Phil Twyford this week.

She said the events industry was one of the first sectors to be hit by the impact of Covid-19 with a "huge domino effect".

"It's affected not just big events but the smaller community. Even before the ban on mass gatherings and the lockdown, the picture was pretty grim.

"Our concern is to ask the government for immediate and targeted support ... events are needed as a part of our economic and social recovery," de Fontenay said.

And promoters say that without government help, they won't be able to support concerts, events or festivals after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Duco Events promoter David Higgins said it was important that safety was paramount when it comes to getting the event industry back up and running.

"Events are a massive part of the fabric of society, from entertainment to charities to businesses, it's how people stay connected."

He said promoters could be fearful as it's not known what the demand for events will be like once mass gatherings are permitted again.

"The worst case scenario is if the government does nothing proactive - we will have a barren events landscape.

"There's definitely a case for central government to play a key role. Without that effort, people won't be running events."

The draft discussion document calls for an extension of the wage subsidy for events-related businesses as well as a $100,000 support package to create guidelines for how events should operate throughout alert levels 1 and 2.

Its last request is for $30 million to be set aside each year for the Major Events Fund, to support events activity and help international tourism recover.