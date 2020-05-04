"Twihards" across the world have rejoiced at the announcement of the return of the vampire series, Twilight, which first captured the world's attention in 2005.

Author Stephenie Meyer made the announcement on Good Morning America over the release of the book, titled Midnight Sun, which is due to hit shelves on August 4.

The new novel tells the story of Twilight from Edward Cullen's perspective, played in the movie series by British actor Robert Pattinson.

The original series, Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn, takes readers through the eyes of story by protagonist Bella Swan, played by actress Kristen Stewart.

During the brief appearance on the program Meyer said she "wasn't sure if it's the right time to put this book out", hinting at the "crazy time" surrounding the coronavirus pandemic

"But some of you have been waiting for just so, so long it didn't seem fair to make you wait any more."

Earlier, Meyer, who penned the four wildly popular books, published a mysterious countdown to May 4 on her website.

In a blog post, Meyer said there was "a lot more" to Edward's story.

"There is so much more to his side of the story than there is to Bella's in that first chapter," she wrote.

"After all, Bella only knows that an incredibly gorgeous boy is looking at her funny. Meanwhile, Edward is suffering through one of the most momentous days of his very long life.

"First there's the shock and frustration of not being able to hear Bella's thoughts, then the wild, monstrous reaction to her scent, followed by the incredible expenditure of self-control that it takes to not kill her … His side of Bella's first day at Forks High School is a hundred times more exciting than her own.

"Though I didn't have time to work on it right away, the idea of letting Edward have his chance to speak stuck with me."

The news initially threw diehard fans of the supernatural story into a spin, and the official news trended across social channels across the globe.

A draft of the new novel leaked back in 2008, when the first film premiered and became an instant cultural phenomenon. Meyer shelved the project at the time.

The 46-year-old author, is also the co-owner of production company Fickle Fish, leading others to believe the countdown could be film-related.

The five movies in the franchise grossed an astronomical $US3.346 billion at the global box office, with the sequel New Moon breaking box office records at the time as the biggest midnight screening and opening day in history, grossing an estimated $US72.7 million.

It was not just the majestic story of vampires and werewolves that captivated the world, but its three then little-known stars. Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner were young, fresh-faced actors when they were cast in the first low-budget film in 2007.

They then became the three most famous actors in Hollywood at the time as Twilight fever exploded around the world.

The original book was published in 2005 with a print run of 75,000 copies. It debuted at number five on the New York Times Best Seller list within a month of its release, and later peaked at number one.