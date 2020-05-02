Disney has plans to sell coronavirus face masks illustrated with its most memorable characters from its franchises.

Costing $19.99 ($30 NZD) for a four-pack, the cloth masks include designs featuring the Star Wars characters Baby Yoda, Princess Leia and R2-D2, according to The Independent UK.

The other designs include an Avengers-themed pack, featuring the Hulk and the Marvel Logo, as well as a Winnie the Pooh pack showcasing characters from AA Milne's children's books. Mickey and Minnie Mouse haven't been forgotten either.

Senior vice president of Disney Storie and shopDisney Edward Park said: "We realise this is a challenging time for families and wearing any type of mask can be daunting."

Disney are set to release themed face masks. Photo / The Independent UK via Twitter

"Our hope is that Disney's cloth face masks featuring some of our most beloved characters will provide comfort to the families, fans and communities that are so important to us."

Disney also issued a statement saying the company would donate a million masks to vulnerable families and children.

The corporation also plans to donate up to $1.6 million NZD in profits from masks sales to Medshare, a non-profit which delivers medical supplies and equipment to those in need around the world.

The news has gathered mixed feedback on social media, with one person tweeting: "Disney manufacturing masks is some next level dystopian s***".

Another Twitter user was more impressed, writing: "These are adorable!"

