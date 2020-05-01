Amanda Holden's move to release a cover of "Over the Rainbow" for the UK's National Health Service has been relentlessly mocked online.

The Britain's Got Talent judge said she had originally covered the song for another musical project, but that Marks & Spencer bosses who were involved in the project had encouraged her to release the song for charity, according to The Independent UK.

"When Marks & Spencer and I were chatting last week we remembered this song and lyrically it feels more relevant now than ever," Holden said in a statement.

"My record label VirginEMI have kindly agreed to put the song out with all proceeds going to support this wonderful cause for the NHS."

All the proceeds from the song, now available to stream and download, will go directly to NHS Charities Together, which supports patients, staff and volunteers affected by Covid-19 throughout the UK.

Amanda Holden releasing a song in the middle of all of this. Have we not suffered enough as a nation 😔 pic.twitter.com/kQgW8GzVJI — Lil🌹 (@slaterscandal) May 1, 2020

Honestly, I would give money to stop Amanda Holden releasing a song. #ThisMorning — Steph (@gizmololz) May 1, 2020

But despite her good intentions, the news has been met with mockery online.

"Honestly, I would give money to stop Amanda Holden releasing a song," one Twitter user wrote.

Another commented: "Amanda Holden releasing a song in the middle of all of this. Have we not suffered enough as a nation?"

"2020 has been a terrible year ... This is going to push me over the edge."

Holden recently serenaded veteran Captain Tom Moore for his birthday on her radio show.

She also recently called for her followers to support an anti-5G petition in a now-deleted tweet claiming it was responsible for the spread of the virus.

A spokesperson for Holden later said she did not support the petition and had tweeted the link to it by accident.