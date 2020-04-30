The Late Late show host James Corden is taking a filming break after undergoing minor eye surgery, according to The Independent UK.

Corden wrote to his fans in a Twitter post, saying "Hey all. I had to have minor surgery on my eye yesterday. I am doing well and recovering, but won't be able to film new episodes for a few nights."

READ MORE:

• Viewers shocked by Ricky Gervais' thinly veiled swipe at James Corden in Netflix show

• 'I'm driving the car' James Corden hits back at Carpool Karaoke controversy

• James Corden's favourite Carpool Karaoke moment

• Covid 19 coronavirus: James Corden is finding homeschooling 'a nightmare'

"Thank you to everyone who has been watching The Late Late Shows from my garage. I'll be back soon. Stay safe and well everybody. x"

Advertisement

Hey all. I had to have minor surgery on my eye yesterday. I am doing well and recovering, but won’t be able to film new episodes for a few nights. Thank you to everyone who has been watching the Late Late Shows from my garage. I’ll be back soon. Stay safe and well everybody. x — James Corden (@JKCorden) April 29, 2020

Corden has been filming the show at home from his garage in past weeks amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Recently the actor and presenter fought back tears on live television, admitting he's often "overwhelmed with sadness" amid the pandemic.

"I've found it tougher than I ever thought I would," he said.

"I've found myself having these incredible spikes of anxiety and sadness when I've allowed myself to think about my family back home in England, or my friends or the people I love."