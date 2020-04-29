Britney Spears has taken to social media to admit she accidentally burned her home gym down.

The singer kicked off a workout tutorial on Instagram by nonchalantly explaining why her home gym has only a few pieces of exercise equipment.

"It was an accident…but yes…I burnt it down. I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM!!!!!!" she wrote on Instagram.

"By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt. Unfortunately, now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym!!!!! But it could be much worse so I'm grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways."

She then quickly launched into a series of exercises with arm weights.

Queer Eye star Jonathan van Ness also took to Instagram to share his stunned reaction to her casual announcement, by way of a selfie video with his mouth agape in horror.